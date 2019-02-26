73-year-old woman jumps to death from 26th floor of Parel highrise

crime

A 73-year-old woman on Monday morning had allegedly committed suicide by jumping off from the 26th floor of a Parel highrise. Police said that the elderly woman took the extreme step as she was in depression owing to the loneliness after her husband passed away 2 months ago.

On Monday morning, RK Marg Police received information and immediately rushed to the spot. The woman was lying in a pool of blood and was immediately rushed to the KEM hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival, following which, police began the investigation into the alleged suicide case.

During the investigation, it was found out that, the deceased identified as Savita Laxman Sharma, lived alone on the 26th floor of Tower 4 of the Crescent Bay building.

"Savita's husband passed away on March 20, 2018, and since then she was in depression. She was living alone in the apartment while her daughter resides at Ashok Tower at Parel," said DCP (Zone 4) Dr. Saurabh Tripathi.

Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and the body has been sent for post mortem. The deceased woman's family has denied any foul play in connection with the suicide incident.

