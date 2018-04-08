75-year-old beaten to death in Uttar Pradesh for complaining about less ration

he woman, Aasi, had gone to bring ration from the fair price shop and she objected to being given less ration



Police have registered a case against three people. Representation pic

A seventy-five-year-old woman was beaten to death in Muzzaffarnagar's Firazabad village for complaining about the low quantity of rations to a fair price shop owner. Based on a complaint by the deceased's son, a case has been registeredagainst three people, including the shop's owner Naseem, Bhura, Circle Officer (CO) Md Rizwan said.

The other accused in the case are Shamim and Janu. Nobody has been arrested yet, he said. The woman, Aasi, had gone to bring ration from the fair price shop and she objected to being given less ration. The accused confronted her and she was beaten to death by them, according to the FIR.

Tension prevailed in the village following the incident and people refused to hand over the body to police for several hours. The body was later sent for post mortem, the officer said.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Missing 4-Year-Old Girl Found Murdered With Hands Chopped, Hair Shaved

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The inputs from agencies have been sourced from a third party syndicated feed. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text