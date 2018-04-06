Mumbai Crime: Missing 4-year-old girl found murdered with hands chopped, hair shaved

After registering a case in the matter, the Bhiwandi Bhoiwada police started searching for the accused



Deceased Payal's family holds up her picture

A four-year-old child, who had gone missing on April 1, while she was playing at a garden near her house, was found dead with her hands chopped and hair shaved off on Thursday afternoon. After registering a case in the matter, the Bhiwandi Bhoiwada police started searching for the accused.



Police inspect the spot from where the body was recovered

Playing in a garden

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Payal Prasad. She resided with her parents near Tawre compound of Bhiwandi area. On April 1, when her mother went to the garden around 8 pm to bring her back home, she could not find her. After attempts to look for her failed, the family approached the Bhoiwada police and filed a complaint in the matter. The following day the cops registered a kidnapping case and started looking for the girl. Her photograph was also circulated across police stations.

Found near her house

However, around 2 pm on Thursday, the cops recovered her body just 300 metres away from house, at Roshan Baug. After the family identified her, the body was sent for post-mortem. Police said that it was yet to be ascertained whether she was sexually abused.

Police speak

Speaking to mid-day, DCP Sunil Bhardwaj said, "We have sent her body for post-mortem and registered a murder case against the unknown accused. The accused will be arrested soon. We still haven't been able to recover her body parts that were chopped."

Also Read: Man Chops Off Son's Hand Over Porn Addiction

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates