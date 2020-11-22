8 dead, over 25 injured in Kabul rocket attacks

At least eight people were killed and more than 25 injured after 14 rockets hit different parts of Kabul following two IED explosions in the Afghan capital, officials said.

"Fourteen rockets fired from two small trucks from two separate locations in Police District (PD) 7 and nearby PD 17. The rockets hit separate locations in PD 10, PD 4, and PD 2," Tariq Arian, a spokesman of the Ministry of Interior said.

The Kabul Police and intelligence agency personnel located the trucks and also defused one remaining rocket, he added. The Interior Affairs Ministry said the rockets landed in Wazir Akbar Khan and Shahr-e-Naw areas in downtown Kabul; Chahar Qala, the Traffic Roundabout; the Gul-e-Surkh Roundabout in PD4, Sedarat Roundabout; the Spinzar Road in the centre of the city; near the National Archive Road; and the Panjsad Family area. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever