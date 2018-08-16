8 Monsoon diseases, how to tackle them and stay healthy this monsoon season!

mumbai-rains

There are a few monsoon diseases that you need to keep an eye for during the rainy season. So stay healthy and safe this monsoon season with these useful tips

Commuters walk through floodwaters past stranded motor vehicles after heavy torrential rains paralysed the city on 26th July 2005

Monsoon season along with the rain respite from the scorching heat also brings a few diseases. While some diseases are cured by simple home remedies a few others need attention and medical attention. Mosquito-borne dangerous diseases such as dengue and malaria usually strike during the rains more so because monsoon is the breeding season for mosquitoes

Following is a list of diseases you need to keep an eye for during the rains and the prevention method:

Typhoid: A water-borne disease, typhoid is caused due to poor sanitation and consumption of contaminated water. Fever, headache, weakness, pain and sore throat are some of the symptoms of Typhoid. In order to prevent Typhoid keeping a hand sanitizer with you at all times will help. Refrain from consuming street foods such as Pani Puri, Vada Pav and all junk which are easily prone to contamination. Drinking healthy fluids and staying hydrated will help you prevent you from getting Typhoid. Avoid cold food and eat freshly cooked hot food and drink boiled water.

Jaundice: Jaundice can be a really painful experience especially when monsoon is the primary time for catching a disease through the consumption of contaminated water and food. Jaundice is a kind of sickness that is caused due to excessive bilirubin in the blood and causes the skin to become yellow. Weakness, yellow urine, yellowing of eyes and vomiting are a few of the symptoms of Jaundice and one should consult the doctor immediately because the sickness can harm your liver beyond imagination. Drinking clean and boiled water, eating healthy food and avoiding excessive alcohol are the few ways in which one can prevent this virus during monsoon.

Malaria: Malaria is caused due to the reproduction of female anopheles mosquito in spots that contain stagnant water. Mosquitos breed in waterlogged areas and stagnant water bodies making malaria the most common disease during the monsoon season. Fever, shivers, muscle pain and weakness are a few signs of malaria that you should watch. Other symptoms include tormenting pains in the body, body chills, sweating, and vomiting. Keeping your area clean and water tanks clean, wearing long sleeves during monsoon, using mosquito repellent and a mosquito net during the night are the few ways in which you can prevent malaria.

Dengue: High fever, low platelet count, rashes, hypersensitivity are few of the symptoms of Dengue. This disease is normally caused by Aedes mosquitos that have a track record of frequently creating a havoc upon your health and well-being. Using mosquito repellents and insect repellents will help you prevent mosquitoes from entering your home and hampering your health. Wearing protective clothing, screening your windows and doors, and making sure that your house is clean and clear of stagnant water are other ways in which you can prevent this nasty disease.

Leptospirosis: Also called as Weil’s disorder, Leptospirosis disease is caused about by contact of muddy water or garbage. Inflammation, shivers, muscle pain, headache, and fever are few of the symptoms of this commonly spread monsoon disease. If you have any kind of cuts or bruises on any part of your body it's best that you cover it before stepping out in order to avoid this disease. Its best advised to cover your feets and your body completely when you step out of your home. Also, avoid walking through flood waters and contaminated water during monsoon season.

Stomach Infection: The monsoon season tempts one and all to binge on piping street food and other junk food which causes serious stomach infection like gastroenteritis. Gastroenteritis further causes severe vomiting, diarrhoea and stomach pain. In order to prevent stomach infections that can harm your life and work simultaneously, it's best advised to avoid eating roadside food and stick to home cooked meals, drink only boiled water and consume plenty of fluids.

Cholera: A deadly monsoon disease, Cholera is caused due to consuming contaminated food and water. Poor sanitation and unhealthy eating habits can cause many monsoon diseases and cholera is one of them. Severe diarrhoea with loose motions are the most common symptoms of cholera. Drinking clean water and maintaining a proper hygiene during the monsoon season are the few ways in which you can prevent Cholera.

Viral fever: This is a very common phenomenon during monsoons. Although viral fever occurs during all season, they most occur during the monsoons. Severe fever, cold and cough are few of the symptoms of Viral fever. While the symptoms may last for a period of 3 to 7 days its best to consult a doctor before taking any kind of medicines or before diagnosing anything.

Stay Healthy This Monsoon With Metropolis!