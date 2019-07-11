8-month-old girl weighs 17 kg and doctors don't know why

national

The girl, Chahat's obesity is already causing issues with her breathing and sleeping leaving the doctors confused about her condition

Chahat Kumar. Pic courtesy/AFP

In a shocking incident, an 8-month-old baby girl who weighs 17 kg has baffled the doctors in Punjab. The baby identified as Chahat Kumar was allegedly born with the average weight, but soon started gaining weight within 4 months. 17 kg is supposed to be the average weight of a 4-year-old kid and Chahat is only 8-month-old.



Pic courtesy/AFP

Her father, Suraj Kumar (23), stated said, "Her weight is increasing day by day." Her parents are worried now about their daughter's health and are clueless as to what is causing Chahat's ‘insatiable appetite’. Chahat’s mother, Reena (21), lost her first-born son and is concerned about her daughter’s growing obesity. She said, "She doesn’t eat like a normal kid. She keeps eating all the time. If we don’t give her anything to eat, she starts crying. She cries to go out but her weight is too much and we are not able to pick her up. So we only take her to nearby places." Chahat’s father added, "It’s not our fault. God gave this condition to her. It’s not in our hands. I feel bad when some people laugh at her for being fat."

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor: My battle with obesity has been tough

Chahat’s obesity is already causing issues with her breathing and sleeping. Even the doctors are confused because of her condition as she also has 'abnormally hard skin' which makes taking her blood samples even more problematic. Reena reportedly stated, "We don’t have enough money for her treatment but we do our best to make sure she gets well. But the problem is with her skin. Her skin is so hard that doctors have failed to take a sample from her body."

According to India Times, their family’s doctor, Vasudev Sharma said, "But the blood test couldn’t be carried out because the fat on the baby’s body was too much, and because of that, the blood test wasn’t done properly. We have tried it many times. Her skin is so hard that we can’t ever diagnose her condition." The family has been advised to take Chahat to Civil Hospital in Amritsar, but they do not have enough financial support to do the same. The mother added, "We want Chahat to be able to play like normal kids. We don’t want her to have difficulties in the future. We want a good future for her."

Also Read: Navi Mumbai: Morbidly obese 8-year-old has bariatric surgery again

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates