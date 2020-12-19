80 km away from Mumbai, tribal hamlet Talyanchi Vadi set to get water and road soon

Come 2021 and the tribal hamlet of Talyanchi Vadi in Murbad will get a permanent road and a pipeline with potable water from the village well, the district administration said. This comes after mid-day highlighted the plight of tribals living in the hamlet in its special reports ('Murbad Tribal Hamlet Cut Off, Left Without Food' on July 30, and '80 Km from Mumbai an area of darkness' on December 18). The latter highlighted the plight of a woman delivering her baby in the jungle due to non-availability of transport or a road.



Tribals fear that the rise in water level in monsoon could submerge their village

Interestingly, Thane District Collector Rajesh Narvekar, in his affidavit dated November 26 (copy with this paper) in Bombay High Court had cited fund issues for inability in repairing and cleaning the village's lone well, claiming that due to the pandemic there was no sufficient grant for the District Annual Plan.

After numerous letters to MIDC regarding rehabilitation when no action was taken, a joint writ petition had been filed by two villagers - from Kolewadhakal and Talyanchi Vadi - regarding rehabilitation in June 2020 in the Bombay High Court. The matter was converted into a PIL. On August 5, taking serious cognisance of the plight of tribals, the Bombay High Court had set aside the response from MIDC (it had refuted the claims of the petitioners) and the Tehsildar in the PIL hearing, and sought a detailed affidavit in the matter from the Thane District Collector.

Collector Narvekar confirmed the district administration's decisions stating, "Talyanchi Vadi had two main issues – a) potable drinking water and b) road connectivity, and just last week the state government lifted its restrictions and funds are now being made available from the District Annual Plan."

Asked about the affidavit filed in Bombay HC citing financial issues, the collector said, "The state government had issued directives on making use of fifty percent of 1/3rd of funds released to fight the pandemic, and accordingly the affidavit was filed. The new directives of the state government have just come a week back and we will inform the court accordingly."

The plan

Asked to elaborate the plan, he said, "We have got the village well examined and its water tested by a senior geologist from the Ground Water Survey and Development, Thane and the water quality has been found to be good for human consumption. We have decided to provide a pipeline from the well to Talyanchi Vadi."

"As for the second issue, roads, we have found out that some part of the connecting land comes under the forest department and some areas are owned by private landowners. We have written to the forest department and have approached the private landowners, and are in the process of acquiring land for road construction. The work on both projects should begin within the next month or two, as district funds will be used for them," explained the collector.

In his affidavit, the collector had stated that fitting a solar pump and solar panel to the well would have an estimated cost of Rs 23. 34 lakh. Road construction would cost around R68.16 lakh. Narvekar had also said that his office wrote to MIDC on November 6 and had requested it to arrange for funds so that the Zilla Parishad can carry out the work.

Asked if Talyanchi Vadi residents were Project Affected Parties of Barvi Dam, he said, "MIDC has no record to establish the same, but that issue is between MIDC and Talyanchi Vadi, the Collector is not a party to it."

Water woes

Indavi Tulpule, member of Shramik Mukti Sanghatana, who is helping the tribals of Talyanchi Vadi to get their rights, said, "The beneficiaries of Barvi Dam water (MIDC industrial belt and municipal corporations) should be ashamed to drink the water. They should come forward in support of these tribes residing at Talyanchi Vadi for decades. The residents and workers in these belts should ask the authorities about such inhuman living conditions for the tribals of Talyanchi Vadi and stop such happenings."

Amol Kadam, Tehsildar, Murbad, said "MIDC on an average, daily provides potable water tanker (4,000 litres) to Talyanchi Vadi." When informed that the tribals said the quantity of water was not sufficient, Kadam said, "I have not got any complaint from them."

Padmakar Zugare, a tribal from Talyanchi Vadi said, "The water is not sufficient for the village. Hence, we have divided the houses into two parts, and each gets tanker water on alternate days."

Official speak

Sachin Rakshe, executive engineer, Barvi Dam, MIDC said, "The matter is in court and I won't be able to make any comment on this case." "As per MIDC records, amongst the petitioners, only Kolewadhakal village is Project Affected Parties (PAP) and we have no record of Talyanchi Vadi as (PAP), and therefore cannot comment about their rehabilitation or resolve any issue that its people face. I won't be able to make any further comments," said an MIDC source.

