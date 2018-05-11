800 kg of artificially ripened mangoes seized, destroyed

Such artificially ripened mangoes cause stomach-related ailments and are not fit for consumption





A total of 800 kg of artificially ripened mangoes were seized and destroyed Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu on Friday by personnel of the department of food safety, police said. The seizures were effected from 10 shops, following complaints from customers about the taste, they said, adding that the mangoes were found ripened with calcium carbide RPT calcium carbide.



Such artificially ripened mangoes cause stomach-related ailments and are not fit for consumption, police said. The value of these destroyed mangoes was not mentioned.

