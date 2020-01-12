'83: Actor Jiiva's first look as Krishnamachari Srikkanth out now

The makers of Ranveer Singh's '83 recently dropped the first look poster of actor Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar. Now, the makers of the film have released south star Jiiva's look from the film. The actor will be portraying Krishnamachari Srikkanth in the Kabir Khan directorial.

The makers shared on Twitter: "The south powerhouse whose strokes made us win! Presenting the next devil - #KrishnamachariSrikkanth #ThisIs83"

'83 has already increased the curiosity of the audience right from the first look of Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev in his iconic Natraj pose. The makers also shared the logo from the film.

Ranveer Singh will be playing Kapil Dev, Tahir Raj Bhasin will be seen as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil. Deepika Padukone will be seen in a cameo avatar playing Romi, Kapil Dev's Wife.

Touted to be the biggest sports film of all time, '83 is being co-produced by Madhu Mantena, Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment. The movie is slated to hit the screens on April 10, 2020.

