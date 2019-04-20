'83 prep video shows cast having fun with cricket

bollywood

The official Instagram handle of the film on Friday shared a minute-long prep video, which begins with an aerial view of the circular stadium in Dharamsala

From practising how to spin balls to acing batting skills -- the cast of '83 can be seen giving their best in the prep video of the upcoming Bollywood entertainer on India's historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win. The official Instagram handle of the film on Friday shared a minute-long prep video, which begins with an aerial view of the circular stadium in Dharamsala.

It then shows actor Ranveer Sigh, who will play the role of iconic cricketer Kapil Dev, exercising and then telling the team: "Tomorrow Kapil sir is coming. You better look like you know how to play cricket!"

Seconds later, Ranveer is seen practicing with Kapil, actor Saqib Saleem with Mohinder Amarnath and Ammy Virk learning how to spin balls with Balwinder Singh Sandhu.

The video, which garnered over around 4,000 views within an hour, was captioned: "Faith can move mountains and as we celebrate it on this auspicious day. Let's gear up to relive ''83' on next Good Friday, April 10, 2020, when our boys will change the game with their faith."

'83, presented by Reliance Entertainment, is directed by Kabir Khan. The film is set to release on April 10, 2020.

'83 follows how, under captain Kapil Dev, the Indian cricket team defeated West Indies in the final of the World Cup in 1983. It tracks the coming-of-age of not just a cricketing team but of a young nation in the eyes of the world.

