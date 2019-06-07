8th Board Result 2019 RBSE: Rajasthan Results today at 4 PM, check at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

results

The result will be available on the official website of the board itself. Alternatively, the students can click on the below-given link in order to check the result:

8th Board Result 2019 RBSE will be declared today by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education. The date and time of RBSE Class 8th Board Result 2019 were confirmed by the state education minister Govind Singh Dotasra via a tweet on Twitter. The minister, in his tweet, stated informed that 8th Result 2019 of Rajasthan Board will be declared on 7th June 2019 at 4 PM in the evening. After a formal declaration, the result will be made available to all the students online on their official website i.e. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and bserexam.net. Alternatively, students and parents will also be able to have a look at their Rajasthan 8th Result 2019 online through the direct link provided below.

The students of the state appeared for the class 8th exam from 14 March to 29 March. The board conducted the exam at its various centres. The students have been waiting for the declaration of the result. As per the approximate, around 11 lakh students appeared in class 8th board exam. Now, all of them have been waiting for the result and soon they will get to know the result.

How to Check BSER 8th Result 2019 online?

The students who have attempted the board exam will need to visit the official website to check for their result. Here, we provide some simple steps that will help the students in receiving their results in an easier way:

Step 1: The students need to visit the official website first i.e. rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, the students will find the link of the result which they need to click.

Step 3: On clicking the link of the result, a new tab will open.

Step 4: Then the students will have to enter their roll number in the result portal and submit it.

Step 5: On submitting, the result will be displayed on the screen and they need to take a print out of the result for the future.

