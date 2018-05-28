90 per cent of film is VFX-supported, says Sunny Leone's film Veeramadevi's maker

Producer Ponse Stephen of Sunny Leone-starrer Veeramadevi reveals how he is spending Rs 40 crore on computer graphics alone



Sunny Leone in Veeramadevi

Considering Veeramadevi marks Sunny Leone's debut in the South film industry, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in making it a spectacle. Days after the makers claimed that they are spending Rs 40 crore on the visual effects of the film, producer Ponse Stephen tells mid-day that the CGI plays a crucial role in the ambitious war drama that sees the actor as a warrior princess. "About 90 per cent of the film will be VFX-supported. We will be employing miniature cinematography in the film, the technology is still in its nascent stages in Indian movies. We are being meticulous in our prep," says Stephen.



Ponse Stephen

In order to do justice to the large scale of the multi-lingual magnum opus, the makers are said to have roped in VFX experts who worked on the animation of The Lord Of The Rings (2001) and Gods of Egypt (2016). Given the Rs 100-crore budget of the VC Vadivudaiyan-directed, Sunny Leone-starrer venture, comparisons with the Baahubali franchise, the biggest blockbuster of Indian cinema, are inevitable. "Baahubali is about rivalry between siblings whereas Veeramadevi is about enmity between kingdoms. Baahubali has created history at the box office. We will work hard to make sure our film too sets certain benchmarks."

