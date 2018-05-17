Sunny Leone oozes oomph in monochrome photoshoot

Sunny Leone has posted a few monochrome pictures of herself, and those pictures are drool-worthy



Sunny Leone posing for the cameras. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/sunnyleone

The seductive and sensuous actress, Sunny Leone creates a storm on social media with her stunning pictures. The actress has now posted a few photos, which seemingly is a photoshoot for one of the lingerie brands. Dressed in a bikini, Sunny flaunts her curvaceous body.

Sunny Leone captioned one of her photos as, "Here's to not holding back and just letting it go." The artistic photo has got everyone appreciating her beauty. The comment section of the photo kept flooding with positive comments. Even, television actor Priyank Sharma couldn't resist his opinion about the photo and complimented her. He wrote, "Ok that's hot (sic)."

After posting these sassy pictures, Sunny posted an image with husband Daniel Weber. The couple's image was from the Wankhede Stadium, watching T20 match.

On the professional front, Sunny will be seen doing a music video with Canadian producer and DJ of Indian descent, UpsideDown. He will be releasing his first solo single titled Got It All featuring fellow Canadian and singer-songwriter, The PropheC. The duo join forces for the first time, and they've roped in Bollywood actress Sunny Leone for the music video.

Apart from working in films, and being an entrepreneur, the actress is also shooting her biopic. Talking about which, a source had informed mid-day, "The first season, which consists of six episodes, traces Sunny Leone's childhood and teenage years. The second part will highlight her career in the US and may even include her marriage to Daniel Weber. There is a possibility that Daniel will make a cameo in the series." The makers, we hear, are hoping to release the second instalment later this year."

Leone, who recently turned mother to twin boys Asher and Noah through surrogacy, says that the audience curiosity around her prompted the idea of the biopic. "A lot of people out there are curious to know who I am, where I have come from and what motivated the decisions I've made in my life. I want them to watch the show to know the real me, instead of harbouring the perception that they have created in their minds. I can't reveal much about the second season as we have just started shooting," says the actor, who burst on the Indian entertainment scene with Bigg Boss in 2011 and went on to pursue a career in Bollywood. While a child actor has been roped to essay the young Leone, the actor will be seen playing herself for a major part of the narrative. Leone admits that reliving her journey, albeit for the cameras, has not been easy.

"Since my parents passed away many years ago, we brought in two actors to play them. It has been particularly difficult to shoot the scenes with them. I thought I would be fine, but when we started rolling, I realised I was not emotionally prepared. No one would be fine reacting to emotional and traumatic moments. Going through them once again was a challenge. There were times when I broke down."

