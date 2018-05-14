Who stole Sunny Leone's heart

Sunny Leone says Cape Town stole her heart forever

Actress Sunny Leone, who has been keeping busy with the shoot of her show "Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone", says Cape Town stole her heart forever.

Going to truely miss this beautiful place called Cape Town! You stole my heart forever and I will never forget my time here! Love you Africa! #loveafrica pic.twitter.com/lpRZNONTrn — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) May 13, 2018

Sunny on Sunday took to Twitter and shared a photograph of herself from a beach and captioned it: "Going to truly miss this beautiful place called Cape Town! You stole my heart forever and I will never forget my time here! Love you Africa!" On the acting front, Sunny was last seen on the big screen with Arbaaz Khan in "Tera Intezaar".

