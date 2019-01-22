91st Academy Awards Nominations: Here are the predictions for the Best Picture category

hollywood

Oscar season is back and we can't wait to see who the winners are this time around. Here's a list of films that could just be nominated in the Best Picture category

91st Academy Awards

It's time for the biggest event in Hollywood. The 91st Academy Awards, aka the Oscars, will be held on February 24, 2019, but the nominations will be announced on January 22. Right now, however, is the time to start predicting which movie will win the Best Picture award, aka everyone's favourite award of the night. Truth be told, there are multiple films that deserve to win the prestigious award this time, but alas, there can be only one winner. The Best Picture category of the Oscars is inarguably the hottest award category out there, and fans start bickering about why their favourite films deserve to win. So here we bring to you six brilliant films that could be nominated in the Best Picture category.

A Quiet Place

A reflection, an interpretation of a post-apocalyptic world, where there exist blind monsters with hyper-sensitive hearing, ready to kill anyone who makes the slightest of noise, John Krasinski's A Quiet Place, from a far distance seems to be a science-fiction fiesta. It is only when you watch the film that you realize that the film is so much more than that--a film of true love, belonging of sacrifice and the lengths you'd go for your family.

Black Panther

At a time in history where the representation of racial minorities in film and television, and most importantly inclusivity in the show business is at a crossroads, Marvel's Black Panther seemed to be the perfect example of the socio-cultural vibrancy that inclusivity brings the films--and on a larger level, to society.

Bohemian Rhapsody

Finally, a movie about legendary musician Farrokh Balsara--better known through his stage name Freddie Mercury/Queen! Directed by Bryan Singer, the film explores the tumultuous life and times of Queen as he navigates through his music, fame, relationships and also, his sexuality.

A Star Is Born

A Star Is Born definitely stands out from the crowd with its powerful and poignant storytelling. A tale of true romance and sacrifice, it narrates the lives of famous country musician and alcoholic Jack Maine (Bradley Cooper) and struggling singer-songwriter/waitress Ally (Lady Gaga) as they meander through the challenges their lives force upon them.

Roma

Director Alfonso Cuarón's semi-autobiographical drama Roma definitely features into our predictions list this year. Set in 1970s Mexico, the film traces the life of a live-in housekeeper--Cleo of a middle-class household in Mexico City's Colonia Roma neighbourhood.

BlacKkKlansman

Adapted from Ron Stallworth's memoir Black Klansman, Spike Lee's comedy-drama BackkKlansman is a must-watch this year. Reflecting upon the disturbingly vile mindset of the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) in the 1970s, Lee skillfully narrates the story of Ron Stallworth--the first African-American detective in the Colorado Springs Police Department as he infiltrates the KKK.

Nominations for the awards will be announced on Tuesday, January 22, 2019, at 6:50 PM on The Oscars' official YouTube channel. You can watch it here:

The Oscars will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood and Highland Center in Hollywood. In India, it will premiere live on Star Movies and Star Movies Select HD on television and online on Hotstar.

