A beautiful tangle

Just takes a little bit of work and a whole lot of love."

These words shared in a warm moment between an African American mother and her daughter as she ties the little one's massive mop of black hair, sets the mood early on in this modern-day life lesson. Hair Love, the Oscar-winning Best Animated Short at this year's Academy Awards, won hearts for its storyline about a little girl whose father is quite literally caught in a tangle as he attempts to tie his daughter's hair for the first time after his wife is away.

Without revealing the plot, we must tell you that the tender storytelling tugs at the heart strings but doesn't slip into weepy mode. On the contrary, the narrative is filled with promise.

There were no takers for this short, and funds had to be raised on a crowdfunding platform. In his acceptance speech, co-director, Mathew A Cherry spoke about the CROWN Act (Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair), a law in California, and a movement to help protect against discrimination based on hair texture and colour, and the need to normalise black hair. Here's a little gem that will leave you smiling each time you stare at your mop in the mirror.

