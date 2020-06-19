A brush with culture

Sign up

The silver lining of this period of social distancing and the use of technology to stay connected is getting acquainted with a new culture. At a two-hour class on Sunday, organised by Memeraki, an artisanal brand and social enterprise, you will get the opportunity to indulge in the making of an Assamese scroll. Conducted by Mridu Moucham, who hails from Dhing in Assam, the workshop will first guide you to make a simple drawing and then proceed to explore more complicated artwork.

"We conduct the workshops live over Zoom [we train our artists on how to use the app] and my team and I attend each workshop to help the artists during the workshop, translating to English as well when they give instructions in Hindi. Zoom details are shared with participants once they register," says Yosha Gupta, founder of Memeraki. Participation is restricted to 15 attendees so that individual attention can be paid. All you need is an A4-size plain paper (a couple of extra sheets to practise sketching), poster or acrylic colours, brushes (size 0 to 4/5), water, palette, a black pen (optional), pencil and eraser.

On June 21, 1 pm

Log on to memeraki.com

Cost Rs 750

