A brush with Raja Ravi Varma

Legendary artist Raja Ravi Varma's works have left an impression not just on the art world, but also on the larger popular culture. While galleries are shut now, the Piramal Museum of Art is organising a digital walkthrough of one of its most significant exhibitions, Pages of a Mind, Raja Ravi Varma: Life and Expressions, that was hosted in 2016, to take art lovers on a journey into the artist's process and offer them a glimpse of some unseen creations, placed alongside paintings by members of his family.

"This is a chance to look back at this important exhibition in the form of a guided tour. Apart from tracing Varma’s works and his influence, during the Zoom session, we will talk about how the exhibition was curated and give people a behind-the-scenes glimpse," says director Ashvin E Rajagopalan, who is one of the hosts of the event. Rajagopalan adds that there will also be a Q&A session at the end.

On June 20, at 11 am

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 100

