A change of scene

Play-time for the teens

Fun and theatre come together with Joy of Drama's Smoke & Mirrors, a multi-player drama game that is based on Arthur Conan Doyle's The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes. Moderated by Vaishali Chakravarty, group artistic director at the Actor Factor theatre group and academic consultant with Trinity College London, the online session will involve teens (between 13 and 18) coming together to investigate a crime scene.

On April 9 to April 15

At 7 pm to 8.15 pm

Log on to joyofdrama.com/smoke-and-mirrors to register

Cost Rs 3,500

Monologue moment

New Delhi-based theatre company Guild of the Goat is conducting 60-minute, one-to-one sessions with actors and founders Amba-Suhasini K Jhala and Anirudh Nair, both visiting faculty at the Drama School Mumbai. They'll be using methods of actioning, character development and script analysis developed by Russian practitioner Konstantin Stanislavski, along with their own techniques. A part of their fees will go towards Give India Foundation.

Cost Rs 1,500 for a one-hour session

Email guildofthegoat@gmail.com

Just for laughs

Improv is one of the best ways to loosen up, get your creative juices flowing and laugh a lot. If you are the sort of person who lives in the moment, try your hand at this comedy class from your couch, conducted by improv artiste and founder of Improv Comedy Mumbai, Ankit Challa. Described by Challa as "90 minutes of fun that's designed for everyone," the participants will be collaborating with others via live video chat to learn and practise improv.

On April 5

At 12 pm to 1.30 pm

Log on to https://forms.gle/s1YwXGxngHk5Xdr2A (to register)

Cost Rs 500

Facing the camera

If you're someone who wants to pursue acting beyond the quarantine, it might be a good idea to learn the craft in theory, too. Actor Anupam Kher's Actor Prepares' digital acting course is a combination of physical and mental exercises, practical sessions and assignments, taught by professionals. The course also has modules on acting for the camera, auditioning, applying for TV and web series, etc. The institute has planned 10-session group workshops with several batches spread across April and May.

Call 8080801761

Cost Rs 15,000

