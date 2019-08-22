A classic face-off

things-to-do

A stand-up gig will pit 10 married and single comedians against each other this Sunday. Which side are you on?

Kuriakose Saju Vaisian

The feeling of bliss when the wife goes to her mayka. The gullible husband. The shaggy-dog stories of "aaj khane mein kya banau?" or how long it takes for the wife to put on her make-up — the husband-wife relationship has been the butt of all jokes since millennia. But there is more to it than the stereotypical portrayal of being married — or single for that matter — and yet, like any other human bond, it comes with its quirks and ticks that 10 comedians this Sunday will present their takes on.

A gig in the battle format by comedy company, Finding Funny, it will witness five married comedians pitted against their unmarried counterparts. We spoke to Kuriakose Saju Vaisian about marital mirth, and Pooja Ruparel about the idiosyncrasies of singlehood.

The sounding board called spouse

How far have we come from the stereotypical husband-wife jokes?

Those are jokes you would find on WhatsApp family groups. As stand-up artistes, we see gender roles in a different way. And our content comes from a very personal space. For example, one of my sets is about how my wife deals with my weird name. Another colleague incorporates the revelations of what transpires when a Malayalee marries a Marathi girl, in his sets.

Has your approach to comedy changed after you got married?

I went on stage for the first time with the blessings of my wife. She is my first sounding board, and if I manage to make her smile, I know I am doing something right. I ensure that she is comfortable with what I do.

Are you a minority among the singletons of stand-up?

At this stage, comedy is a young person’s game. But being in the minority is an advantage. It keeps the perspective fresh.

Time to ponder

Pooja Ruparel

Does being single give you an edge over your married counterparts?

Every calm breath that I take and not have someone hankering after me comes from being single! With no one to take me out for a dinner or movie, I get a hell lot of time to contemplate the eccentricities of life. Sadness, you see, is good for my comedy career. But frankly, you go through cycles of being in a relationship and being single, understanding yourself better in the process, and ultimately wanting to be with your equal.

Several artistes in the stand-up community are single. What do you think is the reason?

Kids, I am guessing! It’s tough [being in this unconventional field], after all. But it’s slowly changing, and you have people like Atul Khatri, Anu Menon and Punit Pania, giving themselves the permission to not work in a 9-to-5 job.

Tell us a joke on being single.

I am like a prime number — special but divisible by nothing.

