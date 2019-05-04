A colourful journey

things-to-do

Interwoven Odysseys, an exhibition by JJ School of Art alum Revati Gangal, tells the stories of three women with different personalities via paintings

"The inspiration for the exhibition is my journey of self-exploration through relocation," says Gangal, who has lived in Dubai, Bengaluru and Mumbai. She currently works from her home-studio in Pune.

ON May 7 to May 13, 11 am to 7 pm

AT Nehru Centre Art, Lotus Colony, Worli.

CALL 24964676

