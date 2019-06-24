Search

A date with fountains

Updated: Jun 24, 2019, 07:41 IST | The Guide Team

As urban planning projects spring up in Mumbai by the day, its architectural heritage stands at a risk of being lost

As urban planning projects spring up in Mumbai by the day, its architectural heritage stands at a risk of being lost. Exploring this train of thought, conservation architect Vikas Dilawari will be delivering a lecture-presentation at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, focusing on three recently restored 19th century fountains in the heart of SoBo — Ruttonsee Mulji Jetha Fountain, Wellington Fountain, and Flora Fountain.

On June 27, 5.30 pm to 7.30 pm
At Visitor's Centre, CSMVS, Kala Ghoda, Fort.
Call 66100888
Free

