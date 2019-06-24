A date with fountains

things-to-do

As urban planning projects spring up in Mumbai by the day, its architectural heritage stands at a risk of being lost

As urban planning projects spring up in Mumbai by the day, its architectural heritage stands at a risk of being lost. Exploring this train of thought, conservation architect Vikas Dilawari will be delivering a lecture-presentation at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, focusing on three recently restored 19th century fountains in the heart of SoBo — Ruttonsee Mulji Jetha Fountain, Wellington Fountain, and Flora Fountain.

On June 27, 5.30 pm to 7.30 pm

At Visitor's Centre, CSMVS, Kala Ghoda, Fort.

Call 66100888

Free

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates