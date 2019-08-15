A dozen reasons to celebrate

things-to-do

An LGBTQI lifestyle events firm, which has hosted the most sought after soirÃ©es for the community in the city, relives their rollercoaster ride as their 12th anniversary approaches

LGBTQI events have evolved from parades to full-fledged parties

About a decade ago, the societal stigma that came with belonging to the LGBTQI community was a lot more pronounced and widespread. It was around this time, when Section 377 hadn't been decriminialised yet, that an interior architect based out of Mumbai decided to start an organisation that give a platform to people from the community to come together to meet and celebrate safely. And this weekend, Salvation Star will celebrate its 12th anniversary at an elaborate bash in Worli.

Speaking about co-founding an LGBTQI platform at a time when there was just one known support group, Nakul Munim, tells us, "Finding a space to host us was tough. Even when we did find one, we initially never got the slots we wanted as the venues feared they would get in trouble." But today, they have full-fledged parties with performances, props and a much larger crowd that also includes supporters. "We wanted to offer a safe space as we believe that everyone should have the freedom to love and express regardless of their sexual orientation. But fear, ignorance and prejudice in society act as speed bumps," shares Munim.



Members also participate in pride parades

So get ready for an evening of global music with like-minded people. Patrons who turn up before 11 pm also get a drink on the house.

ON August 17, 9.30 pm

AT Slink & Bardot, Thadani House, 329/A, Worli Village.

Email salvationmumbai@gmail.com (to RSVP)

