A drink named after actress Urvashi Rautela in Goa
Urvashi Rautela gets a drink named after her in Goa, and this is how she has reacted.
A club in Goa has introduced a strong zingy drink in the name of actress Urvashi Rautela. The Urvashi Rautela Shot, inspired by her personality -- "lover of excellent taste" and "life of the party", according to club sources. The club feels it is a great move that will help garner more attraction and give everyone a reason to visit the place because Urvashi enjoys a vibe of being funloving, sexy and life of every event, all of which fit in with the vibe of Goa.
"It's a really sweet gesture by the club to introduce a shot on my it makes me feel really nice about it hope the owners get the response they are looking out for," said the actress.
Urvashi will next be seen in Anees Bazmee's multi-starrer comedy, Pagalpanti. The film stars Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Kriti Kharbanda, and Arshad Warsi. Urvashi says this is the best phase of her life because she is finally getting the opportunity to be a part of different stories and projects in Bollywood.
-
Urvashi Rautela made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with Sunny Deol starrer Singh Saab The Great
-
Urvashi Rautela was cast opposite Pulkit Samrat as the second female lead in the 2016 film Sanam Re, which was directed by Divya Khosla Kumar.
-
Later, Urvashi Rautela was seen as a glamorous ghost in the 2016 adult comedy Great Grand Masti
-
Her sweltering moves in the song Saara Zamana Haseeno Ka Deewana sent the internet into a tizzy, in 2017. Here, in the picture, Urvashi poses for pictures with Salman Khan at an event
-
This year the hottie is geared up for Hate Story 4. Urvashi Rautela essays the lead in the erotic-thriller, which released on March 9th
-
Urvashi Rautela pictured here with her parents, hails from Haridwar in Uttarakhand and began participating in beauty contests since her school days
-
Apart from Bollywood, Urvashi Rautela has also appeared in regional films
-
Urvashi Rautela represented India in the 2015 Miss Universe Pageant. She won the Miss Diva 2015 title before that
-
Urvashi Rautela was named Miss Teen in 2009 and participated in Miss Universal Teen in 2010
-
Urvashi Rautela won the Miss Tourism Queen of the Year International India title in 2011
-
Urvashi Rautela had a cameo in the third episode of the web series Sex Chat with Pappu and Papa
-
Urvashi Rautela has been on a promotional spree for Hate Story 4
-
Urvashi Rautela apparently received death threats after the release of Hate Story IV's trailer in January this year
-
Urvashi Rautela pictured here with Hrithik Roshan and his sister Sunaina, appeared in a hit item number in Hrithik starrer Kaabil (2017)
-
Urvashi Rautela with Shah Rukh Khan
-
Urvashi Rautela with Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan at an event
-
Urvashi Rautela posted this picture of herself with the late Sridevi after the legendary actress' sudden death, along with a emotional message
-
Urvashi Rautela recently made news due to an apparent feud with Pulkit Samrat
-
Urvashi Rautela and Pulkit Samrat had a spat during the shooting of Sanam Re and blocked each other on social media
-
According to some reports both Urvashi Rautela and Pulkit Samrat have now reconciled their differences and are going together to parties, movie outings and even late-night coffee dates
-
Urvashi Rautela is now going to do something completely different, to shatter her 'I'm-Sexy-And-I-Know-It' image. The actress will be seen playing a demure virgin in her upcoming film Virgin Bhanupriya
Urvashi Rautela will be seen in a bold and dark avatar in the recently released erotic-thriller Hate Story 4. We look at some pictures of the former Miss Universe contestant who transformed into a sultry seductress in her latest film
