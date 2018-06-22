A fan paints a wall with Nidhhi Agerwal's graffiti art!

Nidhhi Agerwal who made her debut along with Tiger Shroff in Munna Machael has carved a place for herself owing to her remarkable performance

A fan artist painted a wall with Nidhi Agarwal's image

An ardent fan of Nidhhi Agerwal took to Twitter to share a Graffiti art of the actress painted on a wall. The fan artist painted a wall with the actress' image giving showcasing his love for Nidhhi. The artist spent a huge amount of time getting every detail right to paint a dreamy artwork.

Sharing his artwork, the fan said, "Hope Niddhi Agerwal ma'am likes this painting. Circled her pic for every1 attention on her".

Another fan page of Nidhhi posted the image on Twitter saying, "Here is the Graffiti painting of Nidhi Agarwal made by the super cool fan". Acknowledging the fan's artwork, Nidhhi Agerwal replied to the fan page saying, "This is amazing! Thanks".

Overwhelmed by Nidhhi's reply, the fan said, "Mam no need to thanks that's my fangiri which makes me to do soon. #NiddhiAgerwal". Nidhhi Agerwal who made her debut along with Tiger Shroff in a dance film has carved a place for herself owing to her remarkable performance.

One of the fittest actresses in Bollywood, Niddhi time and again treats her followers with an insight into her life with her carefree looks. Sharing pictures of her sultry photoshoots, the young actress sets the mercury rising with her oozing hotness.

The girl next door who does not hail from the film industry has made it on her own and finds her roots in Banglore just like Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma. One of the youngest actresses in the industry, Nidhhi has earned quite a fanbase in a short span of time gaining 1 million followers on Instagram.

On the work front, Niddhi Agerwal is currently shooting for her Telugu debut Savyasachi. The actress has also signed her next Bollywood venture with director Shree Narayan produced by KriArj Entertainment.

