A massive pre-release event for Mahesh Babu fans

Mahesh Babu is leaving no stone unturned to peak the excitement of his fans for his upcoming film, Maharshi

Superstar Mahesh Babu is leaving no stone unturned to peak the excitement of his fans for his upcoming film, Maharshi. After sharing a trail of teasers and posters, a grand massive pre-release event of Maharshi is planned on May 1, 2019, at People's Plaza, Necklace Road- taking the hype to the grounds with the audience.

Superstar's fans from all the corners of Telugu states will attend the grand event and a huge number of attendees is expected, for this massive event.

The two looks of Rishi as a swanky entrepreneur and the other, as an angry young man has got his fans excited to get a peek into the third look. The theatrical trailer of Maharshi too will be unveiled during the pre-release event.

After the remarkable performance as Chief Minister in Bharat Ane Nenu, Mahesh is slipping into the characters of a charming college boy and a dapper businessman, which is followed by another surprise attire for his next.

The Superstar has piqued the interests of the audience for his upcoming Maharshi, which marks the twenty-fifth film of his career. The first look and its teaser were released on the birthday of the actor, which received an exceptional response from the masses. Mahesh Babu's fanbase knows no bounds, immensely loved- nationally as well as internationally, the actor has created an immense buzz for his upcoming film.

The actor has already carved a niche for himself in India. The actors' films are not only viewed in metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai but also the actor has fans all the way in the distant states of Punjab, awaiting his releases timely.

After the remarkable performance as a ruling minister in 'Bharat Ane Nenu', Mahesh Babu will be seen donning the character of a charming college boy in his next, Maharshi.

