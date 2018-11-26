A nation wide Radio tribute for 26/11 Martyrs by Team URI

bollywood

Yami Gautam and Vicky Kaushal.

The 2008 Mumbai attacks were a group of terrorist attacks that took place in November 2008, when 10 members of Pakistan Based Terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, carried out a series of 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks lasting four days across Mumbai on 26/11/08.

Film URI will be releasing soon and is based on the story of 2016, surgical strikes. It was carried out by the Indian Army in response to the Army Camp infiltration, and attack by four heavily armed Pakistani militants near the town of Uri in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir. The Uri Attack was reported as "the deadliest attack on security forces in Kashmir in two decades".

The makers decided to kick start their film activity today marking it a tribute to the martyrs of the day through the medium of radio at 10.12 am as a mark of respect in the memory of the people martyred.

Confirming the same, producer Ronnie Screwvala said, On the 10 year anniversary Of the 26/11 attacks , the URI team showed their respect to all those martyred on that day by observing silence across 300 radio stations all over India today at 10:12 am sharp.

