A new chapter for Eunice

As the library of St Xavier's College unveils her personal collection of books this week, ex-students to come together to celebrate a noted writer and loved teacher's legacy

Menka Shivdasani (left) with Eunice de Souza (centre) at Art India event in 2017

Multiple phone calls for this piece have started or ended with one question — "Were you a student of Eunice de Souza?" The answer is no; she had retired by then. Those who have been in the classroom of someone who didn't just teach English but scooped out a piece of the world and told her students to make it their own have indeed been lucky. This Friday, a piece of the late writer will be unveiled at the Reference Library of St Xavier's College (SXC) — where she taught for 30 years before retiring as the Head of the Department of English — through a cubicle housing her personal collection of books.

A woman of words

It's safe to say her impression was like an etching. But another strand of de Souza's personality was her unpredictability. A student of hers in the 80s, writer Murzban Shroff had got into trouble for writing a "dynamic" piece in the college magazine and was exiled to Elphinstone College for a year. To get readmitted, the management made him swear he wouldn't write again. At the same time, a batch mate had written something offensive about de Souza in the magazine. "I was enraged. I rushed to Eunice and said, "Ma'am, I'm going to write and take this guy on'. She just said, 'Don't'," Shroff recalls. Then in 2017, she surprised poet Menka Shivdasani in a more physical sense. "I had organised a poetry reading in Bandra, and Eunice surprised me by agreeing to participate. I don't remember her participating in too many such readings that featured so many other poets. She was not too well at the time but she graciously agreed to make it," she shares.



Eunice de Souza

Finding a home

Although over 350 books from her Kalina home — some written, edited and collected, and some sent to her by friends — will get a dedicated space in the library, they will not be available for circulation. "However, for somebody studying Eunice as a person, we have made an arrangement for a desk and a chair in the cubicle," librarian Medha Taskar of SXC informs, adding, "her character is reflected in this collection comprising li­terature, poetry, fiction and li­terary criticism." According to author Jerry Pinto, the books were originally, the books were originally sent to the Mumbai University Library at Kalina. "But my sister [Andrea Pinto, assistant librarian at MU], who would send Eunice books through an auto driver, thought they should go to the college she loved so well," he says.

And eventually it did, through a family member of the late writer. Following the unveiling, a reading of her selected works will also take place by her students. Although a confirmed list hasn't been drawn up yet, it will feature personalities from fields including theatre, journalism and advertising. "We are looking at this in two parts — Eunice the writer and Eunice the educator through a permanent memorial," says Rukmini Datta, an alum organising the event, while Fr Roy Pereira, vice principal (Academics) and director of the Xavier's Development Programme, reveals that a new fund, named after de Souza, will also be launched. "It will be used for the payment of teachers. Additionally, on Friday, we'll also be discussing how to take such an event forward," he shares. Women Empowered will hold another memorial in the city next week, to commemorate her second death anniversary.



A separate cubicle will be reserved for Eunice de Souza's personal collection of books at the college's Reference Library

When someone juggles multiple roles, it's difficult to tell which one they like more — in this case, the writing or the teaching. She gave an answer to Pinto, who is also a lecturer at the Social Communications Media department at Sophia Polytechnic, a few years ago when students at the institute embarked on a series of books called Lives of the Women. One team wanted to work on de Souza and so Pinto made her an offer. "I asked her and she said, 'I don't want to talk about the poetry any more.' I said, 'Why not, Eunice?' She said, 'Because in the end it didn't matter as much.' I had to ask: 'As much as what?' She looked puzzled as if the answer was obvious: 'As much as the teaching,' she said."



Murzban Shroff and Jerry Pinto

On July 26, 6 pm (SXC); July 30, 5 pm (Women Empowered)

At Reference Library, St Xavier's College, Mahapalika Marg, Fort; RSVP for address.

Call 22620661 (SXC)

Email weourspace@gmail.com (Women Empowered)

FREE

