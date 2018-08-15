A pawsitively good idea! After poor kids, Roti Ghar now feeds stray dogs

national

The man behind Roti Ghar, which provides a meal once a day to the children of ragpickers in Thane, has now started to feed over 100 stray dogs in the city. The meals for the children are prepared in a restaurant owned by social worker Chinu Kwatra's father. After these meals are distributed, chicken is boiled here and fed to the dogs.

Kwatra's Roti Ghar provides a healthy meal once a day to over 100 underprivileged children residing near the dumping ground in Hari Om Nagar, Thane. Most of these children are being raised by single parents. Mothers of most are ragpickers at the dumping ground.

Kwatra said, "Since childhood, I have always had a pet. I love animals; hence, we started this initiative. During the monsoon, these dogs don't get enough food. So, I decided to start once the rains began. My 15 members and I have two-wheelers; we roam around Thane East with the boiled chicken. Wherever we find stray dogs, we stop and feed them." Kwatra also aims to treat the dogs that are sick or hurt. The cost of feeding one dog is around Rs 25 per day.

