A purrfect weekend

A cat might spend upto 70 per cent of its life sleeping. But even while they are actively roaming around your home, it takes more than just a glance or a cuddle to notice if something's odd. But an event this week promises to not just help pet parents navigate these behavioural issues but also provide them with equipment to keep the felines busy with themselves, while the hoomans are busy breaking sweat at work.

Versova's Cat Café Studio (CCS) is collaborating with the pet food company Royal Canine to host Cat's Day Out, a feline masterclass comprising a DIY workshop where you can learn to make toys for cats. These include a cattention test to examine your pet's attentiveness, a customised feeder made out of a pizza box and a kibble pyramid that is sure to get a kitty to their playful best.

The organisers can accommodate 35 to 40 people. "We've also got requests from people who don't have pets and want to attend the event. And they are most welcome to learn more about the animal, as cats are underrated," says Chiragi Acharya, marketing executive at CCS. Attendees will also get an opportunity to interact with experts on preventive care and if at all, further consultation is required. There's a buffet planned, too, and this will help give an insight into your cat's lifestyle.

"It will help parents determine what their pets like because they are fussy eaters. There will be 14 varieties of food customised for different types of cats — say, sterilised kittens, sterilised adults or even those with hairball issues," Acharya adds.

On December 15, 12.30 pm onwards

At Café Studio, Bungalow No.63, Aram Nagar Part 1, Versova, Andheri West.

