A R Rahman introduces Ehan Bhat - lead actor of 99 Songs

bollywood

A R Rahman took to Twitter to introduce us to newcomer Ehan Bhat, the lead actor, who plays a musician.

A R Rahman

A R Rahman turns producer with 99 Songs, which is set to release in June. Yesterday, the music maestro unveiled the cast.

The Academy Award winner took to Twitter to introduce us to newcomer Ehan Bhat, the lead actor, who plays a musician. Rahman wrote, "I hope you will shower him with as much love as I have received from you. Releasing worldwide in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi (sic)."

Introducing the talented @itsEhanBhat who marks his debut as the lead of #99Songs. I hope you will shower him with as much love as I have received from you.

Releasing worldwide in Hindi, Telugu & Tamil on 21st June 2019. ðÂÂ¹ðÂÂ¥@YM_Movies @offjiostudios @JioCinema @idealentinc pic.twitter.com/8zVbibBoO9 — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) 26 April 2019

"I couldn't have asked for a better debut than '99 Songs'. This is a dream come true. I am thankful to Rahman Sir and Jio studios," Ehan said in a statement.

Check out some pictures of Ehan Bhat here:

View this post on Instagram ð¤ A post shared by Ehan Bhat (@ehanbhat) onMar 22, 2019 at 3:01am PDT

99 Songs will release on June 21 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, the film is backed by Rahman's banner Y.M. Movies and Jio Studios.

Rahman has been working on the project for a couple of years. The romantic musical film will also feature newcomers Edilsy Varghese and Tenzin Dalha.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates