A salute to shutterbugs

Today is the 106th birth anniversary of Homai Vyarawalla. Known as India's first woman photojournalist, Vyarawalla's lens was privy to a politically tumultuous nation of the time, capturing in the process the public and private lives of several politicians, among others.



Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel with Jawaharlal Nehru at a public event

So, a tribute to her may as well be a tribute to her profession. And that's what Piramal Gallery has planned. "We will be showcasing 50 pictures as part of the exhibition, 30 of which she had donated to the gallery. Some of these frames include photographs of her, captured by other photographers of the time," shares Mukesh Parpiani, head of photography and gallery at National Centre for the Performing Arts.



Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan with JRD Tata and Thelma Tata

Besides the display, it will also be a day of recounting the life and times of Vyarawalla and photographer Meenal Jaisswal will tell stories of her association with the legend in Vadodara where she spent her last days. Others who have had encounters with Vyarawalla will be invited to talk and share their memories.



Vijayalakshmi greets brother Jawaharlal Nehru at Delhi airport

Organised as part of NCPA's 50th anniversary celebrations, the exhibition also invites photographers for a role-reversal of sorts. "All photographers who drop by the exhibition will for once be in front of the lens, and not behind. Their pictures will then make it to our archive," says Parpiani.

On December 9, 12 pm to 8 pm

At Piramal Gallery, NCPA, Nariman Point

Call 22029483

Free

