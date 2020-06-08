A scriptic message

No one can tell yet when the experience of entering a movie hall can be lived again by audience members. In the meantime, streaming platforms have become the go-to option for screen entertainment. But the approach that people who write scripts have for these OTT services is different from the way they conceive the drawing board for a full-fledged film. Manisha Korde, who has written the plots for films including Malamal Weekly and Bhool Bhulaiyan, and also for web shows such as Parchhai, will touch upon what this shift entails, in a webinar she will host this weekend.

Korde tells us, “I will talk about my own experiences as a scriptwriter, and tell listeners about the business side of things apart from how writing scripts for OTT platforms is different from writing for films. In a film, the focus is on weaving one story with focus on a particular aspect. But for shows, we have to keep continuation in mind.”

She adds that she will be sharing the script for Parchhai, which is based on several stories by Ruskin Bond, during the webinar, and that she had to unlearn a lot of things herself when she made the switch from commercial films to web shows. This is the right time, she says, to talk about web series, because the makers of such shows are hungry for content at the moment, given how movie-theatre experiences aren’t going to be a reality anytime soon. Korde explains, however, that she is not a big fan of the idea of binge-watching. “Especially as writers, unless we see less and analyse more, we won’t be good at

our jobs.”

On June 13, 5 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 3,000

