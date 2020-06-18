A sonic treat

World Music Day is around the corner and though this time you may not be able to spend it by heading to a live concert with fellow music lovers, you don't have to be far away from great music. Keeping their tradition of concerts on June 21 alive, Hungama Artist Aloud is hosting four concerts with artistes from varied genres. Delhi-based rock band Parikrama will perform their iconic hits, Mame Khan will treat you to Rajasthani folk while Anand Bhaskar Collective will bring its own Carnatic-laced rock and Hardeep Grewal will belt out Punjabi numbers.

"We did three editions of the show from 2015, and wanted to find a way to do it in these COVID-19 times too. Since it's World Music Day, we also ensure it's multi-genre and represents many languages," says Soumini Sridhara Paul, vice president, Hungama Artist Aloud, about putting the concert together. The recorded concerts will span 45 minutes to one hour each and will be available for viewing for a 12-hour period, starting 12 pm. "Even though the shows are pre-recorded, we wanted to focus on what they can do differently from existing online concerts. It could be new work or a new way of presentation," she explains.



Anand Bhaskar, Hardeep Grewal and Mame Khan

As a surprise, those who subscribe to the season's pass will also get access to opening acts by Aléa Motwane and Krisha Mongia, teenage artistes who were featured on Hungama Artist Aloud Discoveration, a platform for under-18 indie musicians. "The whole point was to create something different in such times. The choice of artistes is what sets us apart," Paul sums it up.

On June 21, 12 pm

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 299 onwards

