A space odyssey

things-to-do

A city-based rock band has created a concept album that is meant to be a journey into outer space

Across Seconds performs a live gig in Mumbai

The idea that a band called Across Seconds had for their concept album is of a group of people who have embarked on a journey into outer space. This travel into alien territory is what the music is structured around. So, there are sonic elements in some of the songs — such as distortion-heavy guitar riffs — which reflect what it would be like if the people ran into a perilous bunch of meteors. And then there are mellower soundscapes that are meant to convey a sense of floating aimlessly far from the Earth's orbit.

This debut album has a pretty self-explanatory title, Four Light Years from Home, and the four-man city-based outfit will play a launch gig for it this weekend. Their genesis goes back to 2016, after guitarist Swar Joshi and drummer Karan Mehta, who were in college together, decided to join forces and later enlisted the services of Dhawal Mehta and Kiran Kadadekar. They initially toyed with the idea of including lyrics in their tracks, with Joshi on vocal duties. "But we weren't completely happy with the words we were writing, and so we decided to instead create an ambience where each listener can have a different connect with the sound. So, that allows each different song to have hundreds of different stories," Joshi explains.

What that essentially means is that the people listening to Four Light Years from Home will all set off on their own journey into an unknown world. Whatever meaning you extract from each song will determine the path you take. So, buckle up if you attend their gig in the city. And with music as your vehicle, prepare to be transported to a galaxy far, far away.

ON November 10, 9 pm

AT Levi's Lounge, Lower Parel

LOG ON TO insider.in (to RSVP)

FREE

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates