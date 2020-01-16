Netflix set to bring a star-studded line-up directly on your phone!

A fortnight into 2020 and Netflix is ready to take Indian stories to the world. The streaming giant has called upon Bollywood's brightest and its favourite filmmakers — Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Karan Johar and Dibakar Banerjee — to roll four new films for the year. Kashyap, who has given Netflix India an Emmy-nominated series in Sacred Games, is thrilled to return to the platform for Choked. The film revolves around a bank cashier whose life takes a turn when she finds unlimited money hoarded in her kitchen.

The film features Saiyami Kher and Malayalam actor Rohan Mathew. Kashyap says, "I have found a home in Netflix and with every project, I do with them, I'm able to push my creative boundaries a little more. Choked is a story that will appeal to a varied audience."

Johar brings an anthology of four films, tentatively titled The Other, that showcases the complex nature of relationships while focusing on the third person in the equation. Currently, in production, the Dharmatic venture boasts a powerful cast that includes Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul, Nushrat Bharucha and Fatima Sana Shaikh, among others. "An anthology allows us to bring together diverse creative minds to showcase different facets of the same concept. Each director will bring their unique vision to the table, amalgamating in a piece that many viewers will resonate with," states Johar.

Karan Johar and Vikramaditya Motwane

After receiving glowing reviews for his short in Ghost Stories, Banerjee explores another facet with Freedom. The film is set 25 years into the future and traces the history of a family in three stories interwoven with the ideological histories of India. "As a filmmaker, I want to move away from cinematic stereotypes. Working on Lust Stories and Ghost Stories gave me renewed hope about creative expression in India. Freedom is the next step forward," says the director. The cast includes Manisha Koirala, Naseeruddin Shah, Huma Qureshi and Kalki Koechlin, among others.

Anurag Kashyap and Dibakar Banerjee

Rounding off the stellar line-up is Motwane with AK vs AK, which stars Anil Kapoor and Kashyap (as reported in mid-day in the Dec 26 edition). The drama revolves around a brash film director who kidnaps the daughter of a well-known movie star. Motwane says, "Netflix is the perfect platform for the film because of the platform's organic disposition to take creative leaps of faith." Kapoor, who makes his digital debut with the drama, acknowledges that trying his hand at a new medium is "exciting as well as daunting". "Being able to take this leap with Vikram and Anurag promises to be an exceptional experience. I can't wait for these stories to come to life."

