A Suitable Boy Trailer: Mira Nair creates a mystical world of passion and grandeur

Vikram Seth's novel, A Suitable Boy, was about a young, gorgeous woman and her mother's efforts to find a suitable boy for her. The story is based in the post-Independence era. Mira Nair has taken this fascinating story about marriage and presented it in her own style.

The miniseries stars Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, Ram Kapoor, Tanya Maniktala, and Rasika Dugal in pivotal roles. Since the portrayal of marriage is something Nair understands and has nearly nailed in the breakout film Monsoon Wedding, the trailer of A Suitable Boy succeeds in making an impact. It's an absorbing world that has the power to engulf you in its grandeur, passion, and heartbreak.

Have a look at the trailer right here:

Tabu and Nair have collaborated earlier on The Namesake. The trailer of A Suitable Boy also showcases the filmmaker's nuanced understanding of intimacy, never bordering on voyeurism. Tabu and Khatter's love saga could be the centre of the conflict or a surreptitious romance. The series is all set to arrive on July 26 and promises to be high on emotions.

