A sure short

In these otherwise volatile times, it is films that have provided many a window of respite. Film festivals the world over remain cancelled and are emerging in newer forms online. However, the bustle that comes with it is often missing. As such, BBC launches its first online film festival, LongShots, today. In an attempt to draw from every element that comes with an international film festival, 18 Academy Award-winning directors shortlisted 70 short films from around the world. These were then shortlisted further, and the official selection of seven will be available for viewing through the month. The festival will also take discussions, Q&A sessions and the red carpet into the virtual realm, for a wholesome film festival experience. Besides, for the seven films, the audience becomes the jury and a voting system will be used to select the top winner.



A still from Champion of the World

However, inspiration, they say, struck much before the lockdown began. "The historical inspiration for this festival goes back almost 200 years. In 1863, the Salon des Refusées, [French: Exhibition of Rejects], changed the world of art by showcasing original, daring works who hadn't been admitted by the jury of the prestigious but old-fashioned Paris Salon. The artists featured at the show including Cézanne, Édouard Manet and Courbet went on to redefine the meaning of art and became leading voices of their century. What would a new Salon for documentary filmmaking look like today? How much raw talent and original perspectives are there yet to discover?" says Anna Bressanin, US editor, BBC Reel, in an email interview adding that it was a way to unearth hidden gems and new narratives.



A still from Childhood, Boyhood, Youth

Keeping the socially isolated times in mind, these films focus on basic human emotions, struggles and pain, things that unite us all in crises. Curating the festival itself, came with its share of challenges. "We had to create a nomination system, work across departments to create a legal framework, ensure that we set up a voting system that guarantees fair competition and prevents frauds, and we had to build a new webpage that would make our viewers' experience exciting and entertaining. Most importantly though, we wanted LongShots to be a truly global festival, so we had to find jurors willing to work with us from different regions around the world. We had to make sure we had diverse voices," elaborates Bressanin.



Anna Bressanin

On Till June 24

Log on to bbc.com/reel/longshots

From around the world

Champion of the World (Federico Borgia and Guillermo Madeiro) Uruguay, Spanish

Antonio Osta, a 43-year-old erstwhile bodybuilding champion reminisces his past.

Their Voices (EriMizutani) Poland, Sign language

The goings-on inside a Polish boarding school.

Chanson Triste (Louise Narboni) France, French, English, Pashto

The life of an Afghan refugee singer who sings songs of hope and disappointment.

The First Line of China (Hanwen Zhang) China, Chinese

Hanwen Zhang makes the journey back home to a cement factory town in Northeast China.

Childhood, Boyhood, Youth (RúbenGonçalves) Portugal, Portuguese

Set in the National Conservatory Dance School, Lisbon, the kids and their craft are put to test.

UncleYim (Luna Maran) Mexico, Spanish

An indigenous family and their social fights, music and communality.

Taraash (Ishan Siddiqui) India, Hindi

A cattle farmer has the opportunity to film his own script.

