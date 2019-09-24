'A teacher at heart,' friends remember Mayank Mandot

The 28-year-old Mayank Mandot, the second tuition teacher to be stabbed in the city within a week, was an ambitious and humble man who loved teaching, his friends and relatives recalled. Having had a modest beginning from Borivli, Mandot had expanded his tuition classes to six different locations in Mumbai. A teacher at heart, Mandot is remembered by family and friends as someone who wanted to do great things.

"He began teaching kids even as he was himself a college student," one of his college seniors told mid-day. A FORMER student of the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT), Mandot had completed his graduation in Bachelor of Pharmacy in 2014 but had begun teaching kids even before he completed his graduation.

Dushyant Dwivedi, Mandot's senior at ICT and now a Dubai resident, remembered him as a polite man. "He was a very decent guy and had started teaching students since his college days. Once he had gotten a hang of it, he began his venture Mayank Tutorials which was a hit within a matter of two to three years," Dwivedi told mid-day, adding, "He was very polite and had high ambitions in life. This incident has shocked me."



The classes where Mayank Mandot was murdered. Pic/Rajesh Gupta

Having spent six years and 10 months as a teacher, Mandot expanded his classes in Ghatkopar (two), Chembur (two) and one each in Mulund and Borivli. "He was a very hard-working and humble guy who respected his profession, along with his family," a friend of his told mid-day. "We are all terribly shocked," he added.

The incident

Mandot was stabbed to death by his employee Ganesh Pawar on Sunday evening, and was left inside the room with his attacker by another employee present at the spot in a bid to prevent Pawar from escaping. He was allegedly stabbed by Pawar over pending dues after the latter was fired from the job on Sunday. Pawar, 26, is a Std XII pass-out and would do odd jobs for a living. He began working at Mayank Tutorials in February 2019 as a branch coordinator.

"He was responsible for coordinating with the students regarding their lecturers and fees. Ganesh was asked to leave by Mayank on September 18 without his salary for the month," said a police officer, who could not ascertain the reason for this since Pawar is being treated at a civic hospital. Mandot's refusal to pay his dues enraged Pawar who was earning R18,000 a month at the classes.

He had an argument with Mandot over his pending dues and stabbed him in the neck soon after. A staffer present at the spot heard the chaos and locked the accused and the deceased inside the classes to stop the accused from escaping. Given the shock of the incident, the staffer did not realise that Mandot could be rushed to the hospital instead. The two remained inside the class for almost an hour until the cops arrived at the spot and unlocked it.

"It is still unclear whether Mandot retaliated but Pawar has sustained a deep injury on his palm and wrist. He has been admitted to JJ Hospital and will be operated soon," ACP Kundlik Nigade of Ghatkopar police station told mid-day. Pawar is a Kalyan resident and lives with his uncle's family ever since he lost his parents years ago.

Feb 2019

When the accused Ganesh Pawar began his job at Mayank Tutorials

Sept 18

Day Pawar was fired from his job

