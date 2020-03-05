A tour like no other for Virat

India skipper Virat Kohli is dejected after being dismissed by New Zealand's Colin de Grandhomme during Day Two of the second Test at Hagley Oval, Christchurch on Sunday. Pic/Getty Images

India's last series win in New Zealand was more than a decade ago. Before that Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led 1-0 triumph in 2009, India's only series glory in New Zealand was in 1967-68 with a healthy victory margin of 3-1.

Doubtless, New Zealand have been India's tormentors on their soil and though the pundits didn't anticipate Virat Kohli & Co to steamroll Kane Williamson's side, India were not expected to be outthought, outwitted and overwhelmed for a 0-2 lashing.

New Zealand looked a tight unit. Blooding the tall Kyle Jamieson to bowl alongside that dreaded, unheralded pair of Tim Southee and Trent Boult produced the right kind of shock treatment to deflate the opposition in red-ball cricket. Literally and metaphorically it was a tall order for the visiting Indians, who were touring New Zealand for a Test contest after six years.

Perhaps, the biggest shock of all was Kohli's treacherous run with the bat throughout his stay in Kiwiland. And though the current team don't depend on one player to deliver the goods, the skipper not getting runs can have a huge positive effect on the opponents.

The moving ball had its say and with due respect to this team for their invincibility at home and their odd Test victory abroad, they have struggled in seaming conditions. In the last six years, India have lost seven and three Tests in England and New Zealand respectively. That's a sad commentary on the batting, even as the word 'great' continues to be used as loosely as an oversized pyjama.

I remember Andy Roberts, the great West Indies fast bowler, saying that victories in England (chiefly the 3-0 triumph in 1976) gave his team the most satisfaction because he believed they always struggled in those conditions. New Zealand has never been an easy place to win and even the great West Indies team under Clive Lloyd didn't win their series there in 1980. That West Indies team would like to believe that the 0-1 loss was caused more by poor umpiring than the stubborn opponents and conditions.

But back to the present. If Kohli was asked to reflect on his Test career, the tour of England in 2014 and the just-concluded series in New Zealand will constitute the low points. Thirty-eight runs in four innings is a shocker and his 9.50 average for the series is only better than Sourav Ganguly's 7.25 (v NZ in 2002-03) and Mohammed Azharuddin's 8.40 (1996 England tour) among Indian batsmen-captains in overseas series defeats across three decades.

Various points of view have been put forth for Kohli's failure in New Zealand. Kapil Dev reckons his reflexes failed him, while Virender Sehwag has put it down to lack of form. But Kohli getting his mojo back is as certain as the rising sun.

What a forgettable tour it has been for him from a publicity point of view as well. In Christchurch, where the Test ended inside three days, Kohli was pulled up by umpire Richard Kettleborough when a fielder yelled "two" as the opposition batsmen Tom Latham and Tom Blundell were taking a run. He was also heard mouthing off an expletive to opposition skipper Kane Williamson and abusing the crowd. Then came the press conference where he argued with a local journalist. Kohli's rude reply notwithstanding, the journalist's line of questioning quite naturally provoked the captain: "Virat, what's your reaction to your behaviour on the field, swearing at Williamson when he got out, swearing at the crowd. As an Indian captain, don't you think you should set a better example on the field?"

Wouldn't it have been better had the reporter asked: "What was that incident with Williamson and then the crowd, all about?"

The question was put to an already-gutted captain who lost form and the series 0-2. How would normal human beings react to a question that casts aspersions on his or her character right off the bat? Kohli lost it and his irrational exchange of words which involved asking a question ("What do you think?") in response to the original question came as no surprise, given Kohli's temperament.

It was not a half question, as Kohli believed it was, but yes, the details were light on facts because the ICC match referee didn't deem the incident fit to be made public.

In the end, Kohli came out looking like the villain when the reporter ought to have shown more constraint and tact while framing his question.

Overall, it was a very honest press conference where the Indian captain didn't shy away from the fact that his side were outplayed and they have some work to do.

Meanwhile, Kohli deserves to be served a chill pill. The ODI series against South Africa can be skipped and it would cause no harm if Rohit Sharma, who was not part of the carnage in New Zealand, is given a captaincy challenge again.

Kohli will also need to reboot in time for the Indian Premier League where the stress of leading Royal Challengers Bangalore cannot be underestimated. For a side that has never laid their hands on the IPL trophy, a fresh Kohli would be invaluable.

mid-day's group sports editor Clayton Murzello is a purist with an open stance. He tweets @ClaytonMurzello Send your feedback to mailbag@mid-day.com

