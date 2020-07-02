A treat to cricket lovers as Canada T20 Niagara Fest comes kick-starts on July 16

On 16th July 2020, the spectacular Canada will witness the euphoria of cricket–hungry fans across the world as it sets off with The Canada T20 Niagara Fest 2020 at Niagara Cricket Center. Spread over seven days, the T20 tournament will host 12 league matches for six days followed by one qualifier semi-final on July 22nd at 9.30 am (Indian time 7pm).

The grand finale will be played on the same day ie. July 22 at 13.00 pm (Indian time 10.30pm).

The league matches will be scheduled at 9.30 am and 13.00 pm (Canadian time) on 16th, 17th, 18th, 19th, 20th and 21st July.

The winning team will walk away with 50,000 Canadian Dollars.

The tournament has approval from Cricket Council of Ontario and is organised by Niagara Cricket Club and Virsa Foundation. The objective of the event is to bring cricket back for the cricket fans, boost local talent and promote cricket of Canada.

Four teams - Vancouver Stars, Moncton Heroes, Toronto Tigers and Niagara Wonders would be participating in the tournament. Iconic players like Rizwan Cheema, Captain- Canadian National team, Bhupindar Singh and Harmandeep Singh, Global T20 players, Navneet Dhaliwal, Ravindrapal Singh and Cecil Pervez, Canadian National players will be part of this T20.

The event is much anticipated as it will kick-start sporting events that have taken a hit in the last 100 days due to the ongoing Pandemic.

Canada T20 Fest is going to be the first official big cricket tournaments to resume post the lockdown situation.



Fans would get to witness Canada T20 Niagara fest live from 16th July 2020 to 22nd July 2020 on One Sports, the channel partner.

The print partners for this event are Mid-day and Gujarati Mid-day.

For more information please visit our website https://canadat20niagara.com

