A Twitter user questions Sona Mohapatra about her 'Me Too' stand against Utsav Chakraborty; here's her reply

Updated: 17 December, 2020 08:31 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Sona Mohapatra slammed a Twitter user, who asked the singer if her tweets about Utsav Chakraborty a part of MeToo campaign

Sona Mohapatra (Picture courtesy/AFP)
Playback singer Sona Mohapatra is not one to mince words. She is known for her outspoken nature on the social media platforms. From raising her voice to sharing opinions on the heated debates about Bollywood, among other things. She was one of the first artistes from the music industry who made allegation against big names like Kailash Kher and Anu Malik when the #MeToo fire raged in India.

The Ambarisariya singer was asked if she was running a '#MeToo' campaign on Twitter against comedian and YouTuber Utsav Chakraborty, or if she was simply sharing her opinion. The strongly opinionated singer not only slammed the user, she also said that she would mute the person.

Adding an older tweet by Sona against Utsav, a Twitter handle named @MensDayOutIndia tweeted to Sona, writing, "A Quick Question @sonamohapatra Did you know @Wootsaw personally? Were your 'campaigns' against him a matter of 'knowledge and personal experience'? #MenToo #MeToo #MeTooIndia… [sic]"

Wrote Sona Mohapatra on Twitter, "A quick rap on the knuckles to you Mr Anon handle. Yes, I have seen screenshots of the messages & pics Mr Utsav used to share with women & also writing a tweet with an opinion isn't running a campaign. Keep your bulls**t in your corner. Your muted henceforth on my timeline. [sic]"

She further added, "& Dear @MensDayOutIndia @DeepikaBhardwaj, please know that I understand that - "Not all women are angels & Not all men are thugs”. There are good & bad ppl.That the current power structure coming down from centuries is tilted & statistics clearly indicate this too is also true. [sic]"

In 2018, after Mohapatra's allegations first cropped up, Anu Malik had to step down as judge of Sony TV's singing reality show Indian Idol Season 10.

First Published: 17 December, 2020 08:23 IST

