A Twitter user trolls Abhishek Bachchan for having more followers than Prachi Desai; here's the actor's reply

Abhishek Bachchan had the most graceful reply to a Twitter user, who recently slammed the actor for having more social media followers than Prachi Desai. Junior Bachchan praised his Bol Bachchan co-star for her hard work, and the actress is naturally thankful for his compliment.

A few days ago, Abhishek called out a social media user for trolling him for having more followers on Twitter than Prachi Desai. "OUTSIDER VS NEPOTISM. @ItsPrachiDesai 1.3M followers. @juniorbachchan 15.3M followers. And you guys are expecting good from #Bollywood. I mean How? It's high time that we should start appreciating and supporting #talent," the user tweeted.

The tweet caught junior B's attention and he had this response: "I assure you Mr Singhal the amount of followers you have on social media is by no means a barometer of acceptance or popularity or talent. My friend @ItsPrachiDesai is a very talented actor and doesn't need social media to endorse that. Her work speaks for itself."

I assure you Mr Singhal the amount of followers you have on social media is by no means a barometer of acceptance or popularity or talent. My friend @ItsPrachiDesai is a very talented actor and doesn’t need social media to endorse that. Her work speaks for itself. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 23, 2020

Seeing Abhishek's gesture, Prachi on Saturday took to the micro-blogging site to thank him. "Thank you for such kind words. @juniorbachchan," Prachi wrote to her co-star of the 2012 release, "Bol Bachchan".

Thank you for such kind words ðð»ð @juniorbachchan https://t.co/7XEII0Ce2n — Prachi Desai (@ItsPrachiDesai) September 26, 2020

On the work front, Prachi Desai has two movies in the pipeline. Her film Kosha was slated to release this year, though it got postponed due to the pandemic. She will also be seen in Maskhara which is slated to release on December 25, 2020.

While Abhishek Bachchan, who was last seen in the web series, Breathe: Into The Shadows, has three movies lined up - Ludo, Bob Biswas and Big Bull.

