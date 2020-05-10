A two-legged thera-paw-ist

Dogs are miracles with paws. A dog named Deuce is perhaps the best example of this. He is a three-year-old who had his legs amputated because they were infected. However, he has managed to beat the odds and is able to walk on his two right legs.

"Although, he only has legs on the right side, he is very strong and stable and can walk and run just as steadily as any other dog with four legs," said Domenick Scudera, his pet parent and a theatre professor at Ursinus College in Pennsylvania, to SWNS. Scudera found him in a ditch and rescued him. Not only is Deuce's walking ability a wonder, the sweet pup is a miracle worker who travels to hospitals to visit children as a therapy dog.



Deuce with Lucky

The professor also cares for a couple of other two-legged dogs named Cyrus and Lucky. All three are therapy dogs who inspire others, leading by example. "They have completely changed my life for the better. They mean the world to me," added Scudera. Their story seems to have resonated with others as the three dogs have their own Instagram page with nearly 50,000 followers.

The desi voice America loves

A 14-year-old singing brainiac, who started college at the age of seven, has been accepted into eight Californian varsities

An Indian-American teen prodigy, Tiara Abraham, who graduated from high school at the age of 13, has now been accepted into the music programmes at eight different Californian universities. Abraham became a member of MENSA, the high-IQ society, at the tender age of four and took her first college class at the age of seven. Her ambition is to become an opera performer. "I don't know, it's just something that's in me. I'm just really passionate about it. Singing makes me feel happy, it's my passion," she said to KXTV. Her mother Taji Abraham said, "We are super proud. It's super competitive with these vocal majors."

The 14-year-old is currently a full-time student at American River College. She is trying to choose between the University of Southern California, the University of the Pacific and six others.

Bhangra in Britain



Pic/@100stringsingh, Instagram

Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh shared a heartwarming video on Twitter, which showed people in London dancing to his song Veervaar. It was originally posted by Twitter user @shergillj99. It features him doing the bhangra and his white neighbours at the other end of the street following his lead.

Grim reaper says stay safe



Pic/@DWUhlfelderLaw, Twitter

Beaches in Florida were recently reopened to the public. People who visited them hoping to catch some sun were shocked, as they spotted a scythe-wielding Grim Reaper at these beaches. Daniel Uhlfelder has been dressing up as the symbol of death and haunting these beaches to protest their opening during the Coronavirus pandemic. He wants people to stay indoors."

Lady drinks smoothies with sperm to stay fit



Pic/Tracy Kiss, Facebook

Tracy Kiss, a UK-based personal trainer, told Metro that she hasn't fallen sick for the past three years because of her smoothies, which contain sperm. She takes three shots a week and makes the smoothies using donations from her boyfriend. The 32-year-old mother of two said, "I found a free and vegan-friendly alternative method to boost the body's immune system.

Elon Musk names his baby X Æ A-12

What's in a name? If you think nothing, you might change your mind as you hear about Tesla CEO Elon Musk naming his baby boy X Æ A-12 Musk. His partner, Grimes, came up with the outlandish name. "...the AE is, like, pronounced Ash," said Musk on comedian Joe Rogan's podcast.

Care to wear a shirt made of waste linen?



Pic/Archivist Studio, Facebook

Archivist Studio, a German clothing brand, has been repurposing linen discarded by luxury hotels into designer shirts. The idea is the brainchild of designer duo Eugenie Haitsma and Johannes Offerhaus, who learned that bed linen get thrown out for the smallest of defects.

A table for one, please

A Swedish restaurant is letting customers enjoy the fine dining experience. The creators of Bord för en (table for one), Linda Karlsson and Rasmus Persson, have placed a wooden table and a chair in the middle of a barren field. Customers have to serve themselves from a picnic basket placed near the table. The guest can pay what they want for the meal. Pics/@bordforen, Facebook

