A workshop at Lower Parel to learn basics of Kutchhi art

things-to-do

Attend this workshop to learn the basics of Kutchhi lippan kaam art and take home your handmade artifact

The stark beauty of The Rann of Kutch adds its own touches to the rich and diverse Indian culture. One of them is the Kutchhi mudwork, known as Lippan Kaam. The name literally translates to mud-washing work, and the craft involves village women using the lippan dough to create various homemade decorative items.

They are known for their eye-catching geometric patterns and designs made entirely by pinching and moulding the dough by hand, which is then enhanced by mirrors of various shapes and sizes.

The Lippan Kaam mirror workshop this Saturday brings the craft from Gujarat to Mumbai. The session will teach participants the art of making a mirror from scratch, from kneading the lippan dough, moulding it on a wooden board to the addition of smaller decorative mirrors.

"We aim to give our participants a chance to explore their creativity. We don't have a set design. Even though we have a lot of references, we give people the liberty to create their own designs," said Ritika Jhunjhunwala, creative head at Iteeha Studios.

On February 24, 3 pm to 6 pm

At Iteeha Studio, RR House, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel.

Call 7506122332

Cost Rs 1,990

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates