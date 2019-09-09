A writer's world

Take your little ones to an event scheduled in the city to mark Roald Dahl Day, which falls on September 13, where they can explore the author’s world through the medium of quizzes, games and activities. But don’t forget, they have to come dressed as their favourite Roald Dahl character.

On September 13, 6 pm

At I-Express Academy, Vijay Nagar Road, Chembur.

Call 9820427136

Cost Rs 300

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates