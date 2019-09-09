MENU

A writer's world

Updated: Sep 09, 2019, 07:36 IST | The Guide Team

But don't forget, they have to come dressed as their favourite Roald Dahl character

A writer's world

Take your little ones to an event scheduled in the city to mark Roald Dahl Day, which falls on September 13, where they can explore the author’s world through the medium of quizzes, games and activities. But don’t forget, they have to come dressed as their favourite Roald Dahl character.

On September 13, 6 pm
At I-Express Academy, Vijay Nagar Road, Chembur.
Call 9820427136
Cost Rs 300

