Aaditya Thackeray: Fill up vacant posts in Mumbai University

Maharashtra Governor Vidyasagar Rao, who is Chancellor of all public universities in the state, made the appointment



Aaditya Thackeray. File pic



Congratulating Suhas Raghunath Pednekar for being appointed as the Vice Chancellor of the University of Mumbai, Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray today sought the filling up of vacant posts at the university. Principal of the city-based Ramnarain Ruia Autonomous College, Suhas Raghunath Pednekar, was today appointed as the new Vice Chancellor of the University of Mumbai.



Maharashtra Governor Vidyasagar Rao, who is Chancellor of all public universities in the state, made the appointment. "I congratulate Suhas Pednekar for being appointed as the VC. Also thank the Governor for his appointment," Thackeray said in a statement issued here. "The previous VC was removed after protests from the Yuva Sena. The new VC has a lot of responsibilities on his shoulder including undoing the mess that has been created in Mumbai university," he said.



Thackeray added that the Yuva Sena will stand firmly behind the new VC and said it will keep a tab on the university's administration. "Like the VC who was appointed today, appointments should also be done to fill up vacant posts of Pro-Vice Chancellor, Controller of Examinations and Registrar,"

Thackeray said. Pednekar, a professor of chemistry, has been appointed as the VC for a period of five years or till he attains the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier, a Raj Bhavan statement issued here said.



He succeeds Sanjay Deshmukh, who was removed from the post of VC on October 24 last year. Deshmukh had been sent on forced leave by the governor in August last year after the former faced flak over the delay in results from students, opposition parties and the government. Deshmukh was blamed for hastily implementing the new on-screen marking system that led to an unprecedented delay in declaration of results.

