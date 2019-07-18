Aaditya Thackeray inaugurates new fire command centre in Borivli

famous-personalities

Aaditya Thackeray took to Instagram to share a few pictures on an event in Borivli in Mumbai. See Photos

Pic courtesy/Instagram/Aaditya Thackeray

Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray, one of the most socially active leader and a youth icon from Maharashtra shared a few pictures on the social media platform, Instagram from an even on 17th July in Borivli in Mumbai. Cehck out the post below!

Aaditya Thackeray attended an event in Borivli in Mumbai where he inaugrated the new fire command centre of the Mumbai Fire Brigade in Borivali West. He shared the post captioning it as ''I inaugurated the new fire command centre of the Mumbai Fire Brigade in Borivali West. This is our 6th command centre. Along with this centre, I had the privilege to inaugurate the fire robot vehicle that will help our firemen to save lives while also being safe themselves. The 6 command centres, fire dousing robot vehicle, a central command centre, modern fire vehicles & material and most importantly the Hazardous Material vehicle give our fire brigade jawans capabilities that are unmatched in the country.' (sic)

See Photos: Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray, Devendra Fadnavis attend Shiv Sena anniversary in Matunga

Aaditya Thackeray was seen greeting the uniform officers of the Mumbai Fire Brigade Unit and ringing the fire bell at the centre. He also stated that this centre is the 6th command centre equipped with facilities like fire dousing robot vehicle, a central command centre, modern fire vehicles to tackle fire incidents in the city. Aaditya Thackeray rocked the casual look donning a light blue checked shirt and black formal pant.

See Photos: Esha Gupta cleans Carter Road beach with Aaditya Thackeray

Recently, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday held a protest from his residence 'Matoshree' in suburban Bandra to the office of a crop insurance company in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), urging to clear the claims of farmers within 15 days. Thackeray was also accompanied by his son and Shiv Sena's youth wing chief Aaditya Thackeray, senior Sena leader Eknath Shinde and other party ministers and workers. After reaching outside the insurance company's office in BKC, Thackeray, while addressed a gathering there, demanded that farmers' loan waiver applications and their crop damage claims pending with the insurers be cleared within 15 days.

"We eat food grown by these farmers. The rally is to support their cause and find a solution to it," said Thackeray, whose party is an ally of the ruling BJP in Maharashtra and at the Centre. In a veiled attack on the opposition Congress and NCP, he said, "Some criticised this rally as a farce. They are the one who is useless as they did not resolve the issues of farmers."

Also Read: Aditya Thackeray shares Mumbai's plastic horror; Netizens call it 'Eye Opener'

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from