Search

Aditya Thackeray shares Mumbai's plastic horror; Netizens call it 'Eye Opener'

Updated: Jun 27, 2019, 18:57 IST | mid-day online correspondent

In an appeal to the citizens, Aaditya Thackeray requested people to not litter and asked them to not do this to the city

Aditya Thackeray shares Mumbai's plastic horror; Netizens call it 'Eye Opener'
Aaditya Thackeray

Recently, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief Praveen Pardeshi gave a presentation about its plans to rejuvenate the Mithi River to Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray and Environment Minister Ramdas Kadam. Post which, the young Thackeray scion took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share his experience of reviewing the Mithi river plans.

Also Read: Mumbai: A year after plastic ban, BMC collects Rs 3.47 crore as fine

While sharing the pictures with his followers on Twitter, Aaditya Thackeray wrote: Today Hon'ble Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi ji presented the Mithi river rejuvenation review of ongoing work to Env Minister Ramdas Kadam ji, UNEP former head, and passionate environmentalist Erik Solheim and champion of the environment Afroz Shah.

Post that event, Aaditya Thackeray once again took to Twitter and tweeted a photograph of a drain in Mumbai. Thackeray, who was inaugurating the Gazdarbandh Pumping Station took to social media to share a rather disturbing picture of a drain filled with plastic bottles.

While sharing the picture of one of the chambers of the pumping station which was filled with plastic litter, Aaditya captioned it: This is what we do to our beloved city and the BMC cleans for us! This is one chamber at one pumping station in one nullah. Imagine the rest. Let's not do this to our city. Let's not litter.

Also Read: Mumbai: BMC may finally approve bid for plastic recycling

In the post, Aaditya is seen requesting the citizens of Mumbai asking them not to litter. This isn't the first time that Aditya Thackery has spoken about civic issues and responsibilities. A look at his Twitter account proves that the young Thackeray leader has been vocal about calling for a ban on plastic use.

Here's how netizens reacted to Aaditya Thackeray's 'Eye Opener' picture on plastic litter:

Also Read: Mumbai trashes BMC's 'successful ban' claims as city vendors still use banned plastic

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe

Tags

aaditya thackerayshiv senauddhav thackeraybrihanmumbai municipal corporation

Is the Western Railway prepared to tackle Mumbai monsoon?

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK