Aditya Thackeray shares Mumbai's plastic horror; Netizens call it 'Eye Opener'

In an appeal to the citizens, Aaditya Thackeray requested people to not litter and asked them to not do this to the city

Recently, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief Praveen Pardeshi gave a presentation about its plans to rejuvenate the Mithi River to Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray and Environment Minister Ramdas Kadam. Post which, the young Thackeray scion took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share his experience of reviewing the Mithi river plans.

Today Hon’ble Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi ji presented the Mithi river rejuvenation review of on going work to Env Min @iramdaskadam ji, UNEP former head and passionate environmentalist @ErikSolheim and champion of environment @AfrozShah1 . pic.twitter.com/HLUsMKAn17 — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) June 26, 2019

While sharing the pictures with his followers on Twitter, Aaditya Thackeray wrote: Today Hon'ble Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi ji presented the Mithi river rejuvenation review of ongoing work to Env Minister Ramdas Kadam ji, UNEP former head, and passionate environmentalist Erik Solheim and champion of the environment Afroz Shah.

Inaugurated the Gazdarbandh Pumping Station today. Extremely happy to do so, as with this pumping station, a lot of Bandra West, Juhu, Santacruz will have relief from waterlogging. This station can pump out 36,000 litres of water per second to help us give relief to Mumbaikars. pic.twitter.com/MjxTzV3I5N — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) June 27, 2019

Post that event, Aaditya Thackeray once again took to Twitter and tweeted a photograph of a drain in Mumbai. Thackeray, who was inaugurating the Gazdarbandh Pumping Station took to social media to share a rather disturbing picture of a drain filled with plastic bottles.

This is what we do to our beloved city and the @mybmc cleans for us! This is one chamber at one pumping station in one nullah. Imagine the rest. Let’s not do this to our city. Let’s not litter. pic.twitter.com/tSspOFb5WW — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) June 27, 2019

While sharing the picture of one of the chambers of the pumping station which was filled with plastic litter, Aaditya captioned it: This is what we do to our beloved city and the BMC cleans for us! This is one chamber at one pumping station in one nullah. Imagine the rest. Let's not do this to our city. Let's not litter.

In the post, Aaditya is seen requesting the citizens of Mumbai asking them not to litter. This isn't the first time that Aditya Thackery has spoken about civic issues and responsibilities. A look at his Twitter account proves that the young Thackeray leader has been vocal about calling for a ban on plastic use.

Here's how netizens reacted to Aaditya Thackeray's 'Eye Opener' picture on plastic litter:

Why do we blame @mybmc for everything?

We people of Mumbai are responsible for that. We should not throw garbages anywhere. — àªÂà«Âàª¶àª²à«Âàª¶ Tiwari.ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ (@kaushut) June 27, 2019

Dear Aditya, need Govt push so big companies set collection centers across nooks n corners. Its actually simple through regular Raddi Wallas by giving Technical platform for collection and selling back to big players like Coke, Pepsi, Parle etc. Let's make #SwiggyZomatoOfWaste — Vivek Raghuwanshi (@VRaghuwanshi) June 27, 2019

Perhaps Shaming Littering! Fines by police! USA went hard on pollution in 70’s campaigns. The sense of pride to not litter was instilled for years. POINT IT OUT! Point at people who trash India. Every Body point it out. Shame them a bit. They will stop ðÂÂÂðÂÂ» — jim Dunne (@JimDunne64) June 27, 2019

Ban plastic completely. We need somebody to put à¤¡à¤Âà¤¡à¤¾ on us all the time. — BIREN BHATT (@birenbhatt) June 27, 2019

Teaching of simple civic sense is becoming more and more important now. Rather than fining citizens they should be asked to do community service or take cleanliness drives with authority for monitoring. — Darsshan Udaani (@darsshanudaani) June 27, 2019

Dear Mumbaikars please cooperate & don't throw waste on road. — Amit Bhadricha - à¤Â à¤®à¤¿à¤¤ à¤­à¤¾à¤¦à¥Âà¤°à¥Âà¤Âà¤¾ (@AmitBhadricha) June 27, 2019

Swacch Bharat! — Kishan Sharma (@KishuOfficial) June 27, 2019

Enforce rules strictly — Ashutosh Dhamankar (@AshutoshDhamank) June 27, 2019

People should think.hope for the best. @mybmc we appreciate ur work. — amol arun kenjale (@akenjale) June 27, 2019

Eye opener tweet ðÂÂÂ — Charuhas (@charuhasmujumd1) June 27, 2019

Fine should be levied. No litter sign boards should be installed. Else the mess continues and nobody seems to care — vidya dilip (@vidyaad) June 27, 2019

