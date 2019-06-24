Mumbai: BMC may finally approve bid for plastic recycling

national

Civic body has seized around 57,000 kg of plastic in the one year since the ban was implemented but lacks space to store any more of it

Plastic bags have made their way back into the markets in the last few months

A year after a plastic ban was implemented in the state, the BMC has finally got a contractor to recycle the 57,000 kilograms of plastic it has seized in the last one year. Civic sources, however, said that the price the bidders are offering is lower than the BMC's estimates and thus a thorough financial scrutiny is being undertaken in this regard. From June 2018 to May 2019, the BMC has collected R3 crore as fines against the 57,000 kg plastic seized.

The civic body was contacted by the same contractor in both the tender invitations in the last one year. While the civic administration does not give out contracts to a single bidder, the licence department has considered it this time and forwarded it further for approval. According to sources, the bid has got an in-principle nod from the administration to recycle plastic at around R10 per kg but the BMC had expected around R15 per kg.

The state government had announced a ban on single-use plastic in June last year with a fine ranging from R5,000 to R25,000. The BMC soon got some 310 inspectors to visit shops and markets in the city to check on plastic usage. The civic body has, however, been struggling with disposing the plastic collected. Over the last three to four months, the number of checks too has dropped owing to the lack of space in godowns to keep the seized materials, revealed sources.

Also Read: Year after ban, Mumbai still not plastic-free

"We have received bids and got an in-principle approval to go ahead with it but the accounts department is scrutinising the details. Once the formal approval comes in, it will be sent to the Municipal Commissioner for his approval. The standing committee will then approve the contract and a work order will then be issued," a senior civic official said. The entire process will take about a month or two, he added. Sharad Bande, Superintendent of Licence Department was not available for comment.

Also Read: 'Contractor continues to let Mahim shore be an eyesore'

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates